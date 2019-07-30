SUNRIVER, Ore. — Authorities say a camper on the Deschutes National Forest southwest of Bend discovered a partially decomposed body and foul play is suspected in the death.

KTVZ-TV reports Deschutes County sheriff's deputies were sent to the site Sunday west of Sunriver.

Sgt. William Bailey says deputies confirmed the human remains along a forest road. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab was called to help in the investigation and evidence recovery.

An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday at the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office.

Bailey says the investigation is ongoing.

