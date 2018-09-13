SANDY, Ore. — The Forest Service closed more than 29,000 acres in the Hunchback Mountain area to public use as officials continue to search for the cougar suspected of causing the death of a Gresham hiker.

The area will be closed for at least 30 days, though the order could end early or be extended depending on the progress of the operation.

The area closure shuts down 14 different trails in the area.

Hunchback Trail

Green Canyon Trail

Bonanza Trail

Salmon River Trail

Salmon Butte Trail

Cool Creek Trail

Veda Lake Trail

Dry Fir Trail

Jackpot Meadows Trail

Linney Creek Trail

Eureka Peak Trail

Kinzel Lake Trail

Old Salmon River Trail

Boulder Ridge Trail south to the Bonanza Trail

Map: Hunchback Mountain closure by KGW News on Scribd

© 2018 KGW