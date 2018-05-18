BEND, Ore. -- As developments continue to emerge surrounding her alleged affair with the President of the United States, adult film star Stormy Daniels traveled to Bend on Thursday to kick off a three-night tour of strip clubs in Oregon.

Her luggage, however, did not.

Stars Cabaret co-owner Randy Kaiser passed out flyers late Thursday afternoon jokingly declaring the snafu, allegedly at the hands of American Airlines, a “DEEP STATE CONSPIRACY” and vowed to “Make American Airlines Great Again.”

As a result, Daniels’ 9 p.m. show was canceled, but she was still on site to greet fans and sign autographs.

The goal was to get her on stage by 11 p.m., a show for which Kaiser expected hundreds.

Waiting for @StormyDaniels... And the place is PACKED. pic.twitter.com/ysSrG5ppAU — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) May 18, 2018

“People want to see history,” he said. “This is history.”

Kaiser said he booked the three-night, cross-Oregon tour months ago, after seeing the first headlines about Daniels’ assertion she had an affair with President Trump.

“’Well, I don’t know if you’re watching the news, but something big is about to happen,’” he recalled telling her booking agent.

And it’s a controversy that’s continued to make headlines.

On Wednesday, 24 hours before Daniels was scheduled to travel to Central Oregon, the president’s mandatory financial disclosure forms revealed he reimbursed his attorney, Michael Cohen, for more than $100,000.

The timing and the amount are consistent with the payment Cohen made to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to keep quiet about the alleged affair.

While that revelation sinks in in the nation’s capital, Daniels will be touring strip clubs in Oregon. It’s something people living in Bend were stunned by.

“I was kind of surprised honestly that amid all this crisis, she's in Bend at Stars,” said Erica Givans.

Others were more concerned than surprised.

“She's a mother, and how does a mother of a 7-year-old continue this lifestyle?” Linda Spaet asked.

These women are here to tell @StormyDaniels about Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/MsSeaslyBU — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) May 18, 2018

Staff at Stars disagreed, arguing her courage is empowering.

“It’s exciting. I mean this is a woman who is changing the face, or bottom, of history,” said bartender Andes Hruby.

Kaiser agreed but added both the club and Daniels’ team will come with extra security. He said he knows a lot of people, to put it lightly, aren’t pleased that a porn star has posed such problems for the president.

There she goes!@StormyDaniels apparently saw the crowd, changed her mind about coming in the Star Cabaret’s front door & drove around back.



Security was surprised.



So were we.



Here’s me, running after her. pic.twitter.com/bJB3KxMrLc — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) May 18, 2018

“Who would ever dream the situation would come to where it is?” Kaiser asked. “It could affect peace negotiations in North Korea. It could affect nuclear war. Not to say she'd do it but if you go back to history, what happened with Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton…a president might do something to deflect from the heat he's getting, by doing something else.”

KGW has reached out to Stormy Daniels’ team for comment but has not yet heard back.

