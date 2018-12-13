Secretary of State Dennis Richardson says he is encouraged by all the support he has received since he announced his small cancerous brain tumor in June.

"Some days are harder than others," the Secretary of State said. "The three most recent MRIs show that the tumor has not grown and I expect similar results from the next MRI."

Richardson is receiving treatment for the cancer which he said makes him tired and affects his speech.

"I assure you my team and I are not slowing down," he said. "The most challenging effect of my treatment is the fluency of the speech patterns. It's frustrating for me when my speech doesn't keep up with my mind but I am sure glad it isn't the other way around."

The video was less than three minutes long and did not touch on any political news. Richardson concluded with expressing his gratitude for sharing the wonderful state of Oregon with his constituents.