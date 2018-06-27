BEND, Ore. -- Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says it appears a driver killed during a traffic stop involving Bend police died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Hummel, however, says the officer who stopped Timothy Bret Bontrager also fired into the vehicle, and the sequencing of events remains under investigation.

Officer Timothy Williams stopped the Toyota 4-Runner late Tuesday after Bontrager failed to use his turn signal. Williams was soon joined by a fellow officer who stood on the passenger side of the stopped vehicle.

Hummel says the officer suspected Bontrager of driving while impaired, and the apparent suicide occurred during questioning. The DA says paramedics found a gun in the driver's hand.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Bontrager was a 36-year-old Bend resident with no criminal record in Oregon.

