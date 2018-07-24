THE DALLES, Ore. – A brush fire broke out along Interstate 84 near The Dalles on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was in the area of milepost 80, about six miles west of The Dalles. It broke out at around 1:40 p.m.

By Tuesday evening, crews had stopped the progress of the fire at 19 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Firefighters will be working through the night to put out hot spots.

No one was hurt and no structures were burned, according to Kristy Shaw with the Oregon Department of Forestry. Shaw said the cause of the fire did not appear suspicious in nature.

I-84 westbound was narrowed to one lane at times. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office advised drivers to be cautious in the area.

Nearby Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum was evacuated and closed for the day. The museum said all their birds were safe. The museum expects to reopen on Wednesday.

Last week, the Substation Fire burned nearly 80,000 acres and killed one person southeast of The Dalles.

