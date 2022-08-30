Bend Safeway shooter obtained firearms legally, police say

Investigators have recovered more than 100 shell casings from the scene of the shooting on Sunday, police said, and are still looking for more.

BEND, Ore. — The gunman in Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend apparently fired more than 100 shots over the course of the attack, and had legally purchased all three of his firearms, according to a Tuesday news release from Bend police that includes additional details about the incident.

The suspect apparently fired into his own vehicle, a Ford pickup truck, in the parking lot of the Fox Hollow apartments before proceeding on foot into the parking lot of the nearby Forum shopping complex, police said.

He first fired shots in the parking lot, then entered the Safeway and shot and killed two people, previously identified as Bend residents Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, and Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, before apparently turning the gun on himself.

More than 100 shell casings have been recovered from the Safeway, the apartment complex and the shopping center parking lot, police said Tuesday, and investigators have not yet completed their search.

The suspect had an AR-15 rifle and two shotguns, all three of which he legally purchased himself, police said. No other weapons have been found.

Investigators also found 25 shotgun shells each in his apartment and truck, along with 150 rounds of 5.56 ammunition in the truck. The suspect had four 30-round magazines of ammunition for the AR-15 on him when he died, police said.

Police also confirmed the suspect worked at Safeway "for a short time," although the news release does not specify if he was still actively employed there.

Police previously said that Surrett was shot and killed while trying to disarm the shooter, and likely prevented further violence through his actions.

In the Tuesday news release, police said surveillance video shows that Surrett heard the gunshots and had time to flee, but instead moved a produce cart into position and hid behind it, then attacked the suspect with a produce knife when he was looking the other way.

The video also shows two community members re-entering the store to pull the injured Bennett out of the building. A previous news release said Bennett was treated at the scene and then transported to a hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

Law enforcement remained on scene at Safeway as of Tuesday evening, police said, but the investigation is expected to become limited to the store itself, allowing the parking lot to reopen.