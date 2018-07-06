TUALATIN, Ore. -- A man wanted for the murder of his mother in Central Oregon surrendered to Tualatin police Thursday morning.

Gavin Smith-Brown, 29 was taken into custody without incident, said Lt. Greg Pickering, but not before he was "cooperative but not compliant" in getting out of a car.

He was spotted about 3 a.m. and drove into the parking lot of McDonalds at Tualatin Sherwood and Boones Ferry roads, Pickering said.

After searching the car, police removed a suspicious object and a bomb squad robot was sent in for an inspection. Just after 7 a.m., the robot detonated a device that it attached to the package.

Police robot just blew up the package that was taken from murder suspect’s car. pic.twitter.com/eKXoDjAioU — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) June 7, 2018

Gayle Smith, 65, was found dead in her Crooked River Ranch home on June 3. Police immediately put out the call for suspect Smith-Brown. He was driving a black 2010 Subaru Outback. A car with the same description was the one in the McDonalds lot.

Police shut down Tualatin Sherwood Road between Boones Ferry Road and Martinazzi Avenue while negotiating with Smith-Brown. It was reopened about 5 a.m.

Boones Ferry remained closed from Warm Springs to Seneca streets.

Further information was not available.

