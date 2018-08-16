NEWPORT, Ore. — People have been reporting juvenile salmon sharks washing up along the West Coast. Recently one was found at Nye beach in Newport.

Oregon Coast Aquarium Director of Animal Husbandry Jim Burke says this often happens in late summer. Research is being done to answer why.

“Young animals have a lot of challenges like any species, there is a few things we know and some things we don't know,” said Burke.

Burke says people reporting what they see and posting on social media are helping scientists learn more about the ocean and the creatures in it.

“That's the power of citizen science, the more observations the more we can learn.”

