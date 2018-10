WALDPORT, Ore. — A man was seriously injured and some children suffered minor injuries after a head-on crash between a school bus and a minivan.

The bus was traveling north at about 8 a.m. when a gray Chrysler minivan crossed over the centerline and crashed head-on into the bus.

The driver of the minivan, 60-year-old Kenneth James Hall of Waldport, was seriously injured and flown to a hospital in Corvallis.

Some of the students were treated for minor injuries.

