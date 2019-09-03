NEWPORT, Ore. — A speeding driver in Newport crashed into a parked pickup truck, forcing the truck on top of the driver’s vehicle, police said.

Chase Castle, 27, of Depoe Bay, was driving about 60 mph just prior to entering a Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon, Newport police said. After entering the parking lot, Castle struck a curb and then T-boned a parked, unoccupied Dodge pickup truck with enough force to lift the pickup on top of his Acura, according to police.

Castle's Acura continued for about 50 feet with the Dodge pickup on top of it before it came to a stop, police said. The pickup was pushed into several other unoccupied vehicles after it was on top the Acura, according to police.

Castle was taken to a hospital for treatment to minor injuries. He was then booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of reckless driving and criminal mischief.