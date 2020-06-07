Seven Clark County men arrested in Lincoln City after July 4 mayhem

The men are accused of screaming racist insults at a Black family on the beach and setting off illegal fireworks to taunt Lincoln City police

LINCOLN CITY, Oregon — Seven Clark County, Wash., men were arrested in Lincoln City the night of July 4 for crimes that included threatening police and harassing a Black family with racist slurs.

At about 9:33 p.m., officers from the Lincoln City Police Department were dispatched to the beach near the Inn at Spanish Head on a report of group of people shooting off illegal fireworks and causing a disturbance with other citizens.

Officers who first arrived on scene were immediately surrounded by a group of about 10 people who began taunting and challenging them for seizing the illegal fireworks, police said.

This same group of people, all white, had also been taunting a Black family on the beach by yelling racial slurs at them, insulting them and directing Nazi salutes towards them, police said.

Officers formed a line between the white people and the Black family so the family could safely leave the beach and return to their room. Meanwhile, several in the group continued to taunt the officers, trying to challenge them to fight, police reported.

Other members of the group began shooting off large illegal aerial fireworks in front of the officers.

In a news release, police describe the group as "confrontational and highly intoxicated."

After the family was safe, police took seven members of the group into custody.

Gennadiy Kachankov (30), Antoliy Kachankov (28), Andrey Zaytsev (28), Oleg Saranchuk (45), Ruslan Tkachenko (22), all of Clark County, were charged with Riot, Interfering with Police, Disorderly Conduct II, Harassment, Possession of Illegal Fireworks, and Offensive Littering. Yuriy Kachankov (30), of Clark County, was charged with these crimes plus Resisting Arrest.