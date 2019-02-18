OTIS, Ore. — On Tuesday, police identified the dead woman recovered from the ocean Sunday near Lincoln City.

The body of 63-year-old Satin Fever Star of Lincoln City was found in a cove by God's Thumb on Saturday.

According to police, Star was last seen on Feb. 11. The investigation is still active, police said, but the death does not appear to be suspicious.

There is no known threat to the community, police said.

Police on Sunday asked for the public's help to identify Star, and on Tuesday thanked everyone who called the tip line.