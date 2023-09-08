Fatal shooting shuts down Yaquina Bay Bridge Wednesday afternoon

The incident shut down all traffic on the bridge for two hours. Police detained one person at the scene.

NEWPORT, Ore. — One person was killed in a shooting on the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport Wednesday afternoon, shutting down all traffic on Highway 101 across the bridge while police investigated. There is no threat to the community, police said in the late afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible shooting on the bridge at about 12:54 p.m., according to the Newport Police Department. The officers arrived at the scene and immediately detained a man, police said. They then located a man who had died on the west walkway of the bridge. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Police said they located and identified several witnesses to the shooting but they did not include any further information about the circumstances of the shooting or the identities of the detained man or the victim.