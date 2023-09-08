Fatal shooting shuts down Yaquina Bay Bridge Wednesday afternoon

NEWPORT, Ore. — One person was killed in a shooting on the Yaquina Bay Bridge in Newport Wednesday afternoon, shutting down all traffic on Highway 101 across the bridge while police investigated. There is no threat to the community, police said in the late afternoon.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible shooting on the bridge at about 12:54 p.m., according to the Newport Police Department. The officers arrived at the scene and immediately detained a man, police said. They then located a man who had died on the west walkway of the bridge. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, police said.
Police said they located and identified several witnesses to the shooting but they did not include any further information about the circumstances of the shooting or the identities of the detained man or the victim.
The bridge was closed to traffic in both directions for about two hours, and the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Newport Police Department.
Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube
Download the KGW News app: Download for iPhone here | Download for Android here
Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV: How to add app to your device here
See a typo in this article? Email web@kgw.com for corrections