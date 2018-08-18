NEWPORT, Ore. — A 29-year-old man was killed and his body was left on a beach along the Oregon coast, police said Wednesday.

Newport police were called to the report of a dead man found near Agate Beach just before 8 p.m. Friday. Officers at the scene found the body of Nikolaus Christopher Hinton.

Body possibly moved

Investigators believe Hinton was murdered at a different location and then his body was taken to the Agate Beach wayside.

Police asked that anyone with information about Hinton’s whereabouts or activities in the days before his murder call the tip line at 541-574-5455 or text a tip to 541-270-1856.

