Heceta Lighthouse Bed & Breakfast launches GoFundMe to survive pandemic

The Keeper's house at Heceta Lighthouse reached 25 years as a bed and breakfast, but the landmark is struggling instead of celebrating.

YACHATS, Ore — Perched on a cliff just below the Heceta Head Lighthouse, north of Florence, the bed and breakfast is in the 126-year-old light keeper's home. The historical house has been a bed and breakfast since 1996. It is filled with period antiques and draws visitors from all over the world.

"This house, and making it available for people to really enjoy what life was 100 years ago, is my passion," said Michelle Korgan, owner of the bed and breakfast.

Korgan says one of their popular services is a 7-course breakfast. At 8:30 every morning, they ring the bell to call everyone to the first floor for the1.5 hour meal experience. But that came to an end with COVID-19 restrictions.

Korgan was also dealing with expensive restorations for a new well, drain field and septic system. "The combination of having to do all three projects within the last two years and then a pandemic, that has pretty much brought our room reservations, events and gift shop to a standstill. [It] has just been a burden that is too much to carry right now," explained Korgan.

Although the house sits on federal land, revenue from visitors is the only source of money for house restorations. Facing a temporary closure, she created a GoFundMe page. The money will be used to pay staff, replenish lost reserves and tackle restoration projects.

"It's a lifelong dream to put the original footprint of the light station back together," said Korgan.

There was no celebration for their 25th anniversary as a bed & breakfast but Korgan is looking forward to celebrating next Christmas.