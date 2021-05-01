Blaring sirens in Depoe Bay brought fears of a tsunami. Instead, it was for a high wind warning

According to the mayor, the system was put into place about seven years ago. But this weekend was the first time the system was used for an actual emergency.

DEPOE BAY, Ore. — A blaring siren caused dozens in the coastal community of Depoe Bay to evacuate over the weekend fearing a tsunami was on its way. Turns out, it was a high wind warning.

"I woke up to a siren going off and having my dad run in the room," recalled Depoe Bay resident Matthew Wisniewski.

That was 10 a.m. Saturday. Wisniewski was at home when he heard the city's emergency warning system go off. He said he thought it was telling him to evacuate to higher ground.

"We started packing our bags, packed my dog, packed my dad," he said.

Wisniewski and his family headed up to the tsunami evacuation zone, and they weren't the only ones.

"Dozens and dozens of cars were going up the hill... to evacuate and we were right behind them," he said.

They waited up for about 30 minutes.

"There were little kids up there wrapped in blankets that had just woke up in their hotel across the way," he said

Wisniewski understands the tsunami threat. He witnessed one in March 2011 when the tsunami produced by the Japanese earthquake tossed around boats in the Depoe Bay harbor. That's one reason he stayed put in that evacuation zone until he got word that what he heard was actually a high wind warning: a fact that was even more confusing to him.

"This wind that we had was nothing compared to what we had in the past," he said.

Depoe Bay Mayor Robert Gambino made the call to sound the city's emergency warning system after discussing the high wind threat with other city officials and members of the emergency warning system protocol committee.

"The first report I had read said 75 or above miles per hour," Gambino said. "We hadn't had an event that high that I can recall since we had the system put in."

According to the mayor, the system was put into place about seven years ago. But this weekend was the first time the system was used for an actual emergency.

The problem, he said, was that one of the towers had a broken speaker and sent out a garbled message announcing the high wind warning. So, while many people did hear the warning clearly, others heard the garbled message.

The Depoe Bay Fire District was in turn flooded with calls of concern and panic as it shared in a social media post.

Mayor Gambino said the faulty tower is scheduled to be repaired within a matter of weeks.

As for this past weekend? Wisniewski said, at the very least, he learned a lesson.