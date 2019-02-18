OTIS, Ore. — A dead woman was recovered from the ocean, in a cove by God's Thumb north of Lincoln City, police said.

Police describe the victim as a white woman with long, dark brown hair, about 5-foot-7 and between 190 and 200 pounds.

Oregon State Police said it is seeking the public's help as it investigates the circumstances of the woman's death.

Anyone who knows of a woman matching this description who recently went missing is asked to call 800-452-7888. Det. Carla Urbigkeit is the lead investigator. Please reference case number SP 19-058230.