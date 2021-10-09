California man presumed dead after trying to jump across Devils Churn, OSP says

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies suspended the search on Thursday night.

YACHATS, Ore. — A 67-year-old man is missing and presumed dead after he fell into the ocean while trying to jump across Devils Churn on Thursday near Yachats, Oregon State Police (OSP) reported.

According to OSP, at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Steve Allen of Walnut Creek, California fell while trying to jump across Devils Churn, a popular destination for visitors to the Oregon coast. The inlet is located off of Highway 101, near Yachats in Lincoln County.

Other visitors tried to rescue Allen after he fell into the ocean but were unsuccessful. Rescue agency officials said they last saw Allen unresponsive in the water before they lost sight of him.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and other responding agencies suspended the search at around 6:40 p.m. OSP said Allen is presumed to have died.