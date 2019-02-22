Oregon's beaches are slowing eroding away and scientists say that coastal erosion is going to get much worse with a warming climate.

Chuck Schmokel has been dealing with erosion since he first bought his Gleneden home in 2000. Since then, he's lost about 25 feet of his property to erosion.

What used to be a gradual slope down to the beach with trees and plants is now an undercut cliff.

The erosion improved a few years ago when Schmokel was able to get a permit to put in riprap, but according to him, getting that permit was not easy. He said the process not only took a lot of time, but also a lot of money.

Coastal residents know this problem is only going to get worse.

A recent study done by scientists at Oregon State University found a warming climate could cause sea levels to rise as much as eight feet by the end of the century. The rising seas would literally erode away at coastal communities.

But putting in riprap or other protective measures may not be the only answer.

"Every time you take an action you might cause a reaction somewhere else... and impact another home," said Jim Kusz of North Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Another concern is the danger for beachgoers.

The erosion is undercutting cliff edges posing a danger to visitors who walk out on those cliffs.The undercut edge could give way and fall along with the person standing on top of it.

Posted signs warn beach visitors to stay back from the edge.