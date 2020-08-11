Celebrations in downtown Portland following Joe Biden's election win

Instead of a protest there was a dance party downtown in celebration of President-elect Joe Biden.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Biden-Harris celebration took place in downtown Portland at Pioneer Square on Saturday night following the news of Joe Biden winning the election.

Saturday morning, it was announced by both the Associated Press and NBC that President-elect Joe Biden had won the necessary amount of electoral college votes to be considered the winner of the election.

A celebration started in Pioneer Square in the early afternoon.

Downtown Portland, right after someone started blaring “Hit the Road Jack” on a speaker (warning — profanity)#PDX #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/4VqcDwtRWu — Maggie Vespa (@Maggie_Vespa) November 7, 2020

Portland has seen, prior to Saturday night, almost 200 days of protest since the death of George Floyd, the Black man killed in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

People in Portland have gathered to have their voices heard about a myriad of issues including racial equity and equality, the abolishment of police and prisons and the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, in North Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that there are "speed racers" near Northeast MLK and Columbia Avenue. Law enforcement is asking that people only use 9-1-1 for emergencies as they have had numerous calls about the racing.

At around 9:30 p.m., the unified command put out another update about the speed racing in North Portland. It said, in part, that law enforcement had tried to move in try and clear the cars and racing and was met with thrown rocks and fireworks.