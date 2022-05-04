Hundreds mourn slain Portland State student

PORTLAND, Ore — Hundreds of people filled the ballroom inside the Smith Memorial Student Union at Portland State University Saturday evening to celebrate the life of Amara Marluke. The 19-year-old music major was shot and killed early Monday morning.



“Mara was a bright, kind girl," said Nya Mbock, the president of Associated Students of Portland State. "I wish I would have had more of an opportunity to know her. I know that she would have been an amazing addition to all of the efforts we have on campus to advocate for students.”



Marluke was celebrated as a shining star on campus, but the news of her death sent shock waves well beyond the university. She had worked with Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District on the Talking Walls mural project.