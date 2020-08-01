PORTLAND, Ore. — The celebration of life for Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish will be Saturday, Feb. 8, at Portland State University, his chief of staff announced Wednesday.

Fish died on Jan. 2 after battling abdominal cancer for two years. He was 61.

He spent 11 years serving on the Portland City Council and called it the great honor of his life.

The celebration of life will be held Feb. 8 inside PSU's Hoffman Hall at 3 p.m.

More details are expected from PSU as the event approaches.

