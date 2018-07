Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is heading to Shasta Community College in Redding to deliver meals in wake of the Carr Fire.

The fire has caused many to evacuate their homes as it grew to over 80,000 acres.

The Red Cross confirmed that he'll be delivering meals at their shelter set up at the college.

Fieri is no stranger to the Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto areas, which have made appearances on a few episodes of his television series, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

