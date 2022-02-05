Cruise ship leaving Seattle among first to make full comeback amid pandemic

The boat is one of two Carnival cruise ships that will make trips to and from Seattle this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Starting Monday people hoping to catch the sights of Alaska will have another way of getting there.

Carnival Splendor will once again set sail from Seattle marking the full return to service for the cruise line's 23-vessel fleet.

Carnival Cruise Line is the first company to make a full comeback since the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on the industry.

Carnival will run three ships to Alaska this summer, including Splendor and Spirit departing from Seattle and Miracle departing from San Francisco.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has previously said the cruise industry brings in 5,500 jobs and $14.5 million in local and state taxes that go back into the economy.

"This is a billion-dollar industry for us," said Harrell.

Many businesses downtown, especially those along the waterfront, count on the dollars cruise passengers bring into the city to boost their annual revenues.

Ivar's Acres of Clams said the daily number of customers during the summer at least quadruples compared to the winter months, and new customers from the cruise ships will likely drive those numbers even higher.

Visit Seattle said in March that overall tourism in Seattle, while far from pre-pandemic levels, is also on the uptick with an 11% increase downtown from January to February this year.

In celebration of the return of cruises, the Port of Seattle and Carnival Cruise Line are holding a Back to Fun ribbon-cutting event at Pier 91 on Monday at 10:30 a.m.