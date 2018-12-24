Portland police arrested a man who they said carjacked a man's minivan in downtown Portland on Monday and hit several other cars.

Officers were called to SW Washington and 10th Avenue by the main food cart pod for a report of a carjacking around 2:30 p.m. No one was injured.

On Tuesday morning, police spotted Mark Anthony Fernandez, 23, driving the stolen minivan in Northeast Portland. When officers attempted to stop Fernandez, he drove away at a high speed, according to police. Officers discontinued the chase out of concern for public safety.

A short time later, another police officer saw Fernandez driving the van near Northeast 148th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. The officer used his vehicle to force the van to stop and prevent Fernandez from escaping. Fernandez was then taken into custody.

Police searched the van and found a replica handgun that they believe Fernandez used in the Monday carjacking.

Police believe this replica handgun was used in the carjacking.

Portland police

Fernandez was taken to the Multnomah County Jail. He faces charges of second-degree robbery, unlawful use of a vehicle, failure to perform the duties of a driver and attempting to elude a police officer.