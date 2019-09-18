OREGON CITY, Oregon — Tuesday night Clackamas fire worked another rescue involving a car over a steep embankment.

This one was a lone car off the road near Oregon City.

Clackamas Fire tweeted that "Firefighters have made access to the single occupant with minor injuries and are carrying him out in a stokes basket to be medically evaluated."

It was the second rope rescue in as many days. Monday night they rescued another person near Estacada.

Tuesday night car over embankment near Oregon City

Clackamas Fire