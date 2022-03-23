x
Speeding car launches off berm into Lake Oswego home; driver seriously hurt

Officials said the driver was speeding when they went off the road, launched off berm and collided with the house.
Credit: Lake Oswego Fire Department
A car launched into the second story of a home off Bergis Road in Lake Oswego on March 23, 2022.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — A speeding car launched off a berm and into the second story of a Lake Oswego home on Wednesday. The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, officials said.  

Lake Oswego police said the driver was traveling down Bergis Road at high speeds when he got to a sharp curve in the road. He drove into someone's backyard, launched off a berm and flew into the second story of a home. 

After hitting the house, the vehicle fell and came to a stop in a neighbor's backyard. The Lake Oswego Fire Department shared a video on Twitter that shows heavy damage to the home and car. 

The police department is investigating. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. 

