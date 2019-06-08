LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Clackamas County leaders are tossing around the idea of building a car-free bridge between Lake Oswego and Oak Grove.

“If you’re standing in Foothills Park on the Lake Oswego side and you want to go to Rivervilla Park on the Oak Grove side it’s a 10 mile drive and depending on the time of day it’ll take you 25 to 40 minutes,” said Steve Williams, Principal Transportation Planner for Clackamas County.

A pedestrian-bicycle bridge would allow people to get between Lake Oswego and Oak Grove in a matter of minutes.

“We actually think if this bridge is built it’ll be a destination,” said Williams. “We think it’ll be a beautiful view of the river.”

Not everybody is in love with the idea. A woman who has lived on the Lake Oswego side of the Willamette River worries about the beauty and usability of parks on both sides of the river.

“I’ve never known a bridge with concrete footing and noise to enhance either the park or the Willamette River,” said Lydia Lipman. “I’m truly concerned the designs they come up with are right next to Tryon Creek which is an environmentally sensitive area.”

This is far from a done deal. The county is conducting a feasibility study. You can learn more about the proposal here.

RELATED: MAX system disrupted by repairs through Aug. 17