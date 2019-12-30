PORTLAND, Ore. — Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai in Northeast Portland ended up with a big hole right through it.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday, a car jumped up onto the sidewalk and crashed through the corner of the shop on NE Fremont Street.

In the process, the car also took down a TriMet bus stop, according to Nate Snell, the owner of Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai.

It's not clear what caused the car to swerve into the building.

The driver wasn't hurt and won't face any charges, police said.

Fortunately for Pip's, no services, including gas or electric, were affected. Workers were able to clean up and board up the damage and open the shop on time.