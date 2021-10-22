Vehicle crashes into Lake Oswego house, igniting fire

Lake Oswego Fire said firefighters had to remove remove a wall to rescue the driver, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore — A vehicle crashed into a house in Lake Oswego and started a fire Thursday night, according to Lake Oswego Fire. The crash happened near Country Club Road and Iron Mountain.

Lake Oswego Fire said firefighters had to remove remove a wall to rescue the driver, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two people inside the home got out safely.

Lake Oswego police closed nearby roads while emergency crews responded.

Fire officials have not identified the driver and have now said what caused the crash.