SALEM, Ore. — With just four days left in the short session, Oregon Republicans sent out a press release Thursday, saying they're willing to return to Salem Sunday to sign budget-related bills.

“After a tumultuous session, Senate Republicans are willing to attend the Sunday floor session to pass emergency budget bills, for example, the relief for flood victims in Eastern Oregon. The intent of the short session was to make budget adjustments, and that is what we expect to work on while being fiscally responsible with the hard-earned taxpayer dollars," said Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr. said.

Republicans left the capitol late last month, in an effort to stop SB 1530 -- commonly known as cap-and-trade -- from being voted on. Despite Democrats having a super-majority in both chambers, Republicans were able to stall the vote for cap-and-trade by denying the Democrats a "quorum."

In Oregon, two-thirds of a chamber has to be present for an official vote according to the constitution.

House Speaker Tina Kotek responded to Baertschiger, saying the Republicans are "cherry-picking" which bills live and die.

“Republicans from both chambers have walked off the job for two weeks of this five-week session. Their intentional absences have created an enormous backlog of bills – bills that will benefit Oregonians across the state. Let me be clear: Every bill that has passed out of committee deserves a vote. I will not walk away from my obligation to every Oregonian that we must uphold the democratic process and the rule of law. The only deal I will agree to is if Republicans in both chambers return and agree to take a floor vote on every bill that has earned support through the public process that governs our legislative body," she wrote.

The so-called cap-and-trade bill calls for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to at least 45% below 1990 emissions levels by 2035 and to at least 80% below by 2050. The bill would force big greenhouse gas emitters to obtain credits for each metric ton of carbon dioxide they emit. Opponents say fossil fuel companies will wind up offloading increased costs to customers.