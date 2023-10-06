Annual Cannon Beach sandcastle contest wows

Experienced builders and novices captivate crowds with all sorts of designs made out of sand.

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — The 59th annual Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest on Saturday wowed spectators of all ages.

From experienced sandcastle builders to novices, competitors took part in several divisions: Sand Fleas, Juniors, Teens, Small Group, Large Group, and Masters.

Each team is given a plot of sand. No sand may be added or removed, and only natural materials found on the beach can be used such as sticks, shells, rocks and seaweed. Artificial coloring, paint, flour, sugar, starch, adhesives or cement are not allowed.

The contest began in 1964 when a tsunami washed out the Elk Creek Bridge. Residents, who were relatively isolated until a new bridge could be built, gathered that spring for first of what has become one of the largest sandcastle contests on the west coast.

The winners were announced on Saturday evening.

Masters Division First Place: Form Finders creating “Hair to the Throne”. Masters Division Second Place: Ozymandias... Posted by Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest on Saturday, June 10, 2023

The contest was recognized as an Oregon Heritage Tradition by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department in 2014. To achieve such status, it must have broad public appeal with at least 50 years of continuous operation.

