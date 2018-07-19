All campfires and open flames were banned in all Oregon state parks Thursday morning.

The ban, instituted by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, is a reaction to Gov. Kate Brown declaring a state of emergency because of wildfires burning in the state.

"We understand this is an inconvenience for campers, especially those who might not see the immediate need for local fire restrictions," said OPRD deputy director MG Devereaux.

Devereaux explained the ban is to help assure firefighting resources remain focused on fighting the fires burning across Oregon. There are currently 21 wildfires in Oregon.

"We appreciate the public's patience and their willingness to help protect our natural areas," Devereaux said.

The ban, which is expected to last one week, applies to all campgrounds, day-use areas and all ocean and beach areas managed by OPRD. The ban applies to wood, charcoal and other flame sources that can't be turned off with a valve. Liquid fuel stoves and cooking devices that can be turned off with a valve may be used, but can't be left unattended.

