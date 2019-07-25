PORTLAND, Ore. — The fire season in Oregon is off to a slow start.

Typically at this time of year, Oregon fires have burned over 100,000 acres. In 2019, less than 4,000 have burned. Fire officials say Oregon is about three weeks behind schedule.

Due to high temperatures and strong winds, Oregon State Parks has banned campfires at three state parks in the Columbia River Gorge.

The ban takes effect immediately in Ainsworth, Memaloose and Viento State Parks.

The ban applies to wood, charcoal, wood pellets and all other flame sources that can't be put out immediately.

Cooking sources like propane grills are allowed, but not propane fire pits.

The move is a precautionary one to prevent any accidental human-caused fires.

The ban applies to all areas in those parks and will be in effect until further notice.

