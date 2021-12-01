Campaigns to recall Shannon, Brown from Newberg school board gain steam

The campaign to recall Brian Shannon has obtained enough certified signatures to trigger an election. A second campaign to recall Dave Brown isn't far behind.

NEWBERG, Ore. — A petition to recall Newberg school board vice chair Brian Shannon has officially obtained enough signatures to qualify for a vote next month, and organizers of a second recall effort aimed at board chair Dave Brown claim they have also reached the signature threshold, potentially allowing both measures to be put to voters on the same ballot.

Shannon and Brown comprise one half of the Newberg school board’s four-member conservative majority, which has drawn national attention in the past four months after it banned district staff from displaying LGBTQ+ pride or Black Lives Matter Signs and abruptly fired Superintendent Joe Morelock without cause.

The Recall Shannon campaign’s website cites both of those issues as causes for the recall effort, stating that Shannon “has overreached, driving his ideological agenda in a manner that is both ethically, and legally, questionable.”

The campaign posted a letter to its Facebook page on Monday from Yamhill County Clerk Brian Van Bergen confirming that his office had verified 3,150 voter signatures gathered by the campaign, several hundred more than the 2,547 minimum number required to qualify for a recall election.

The election will move forward unless Shannon resigns within five days of the qualification notice, according to the letter. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported on Monday that Shannon said he has no intention of resigning.

The Recall Shannon campaign began in mid-September, and the Recall Brown effort launched in mid-November, less than a week after the board fired Morelock. Dundee resident Zachary Goff is the chief petitioner for both campaigns.

The Recall Dave Brown campaign announced on Monday that it had submitted more than the required number of signatures to the county clerk for verification. Goff previously told KGW that the goal was to hand in the Dave Brown signatures soon enough to put the two measures on the same ballot.

The Newberg school board is set to convene Tuesday evening for its first regular meeting since the firing of Morelock. The board met for a special meeting last week to interview candidate firms to conduct an executive search for a new superintendent. The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting includes hiring an interim superintendent and selecting a firm to conduct the search.

The recall campaign leaders have also taken issue with Brown’s handling of the superintendent search. Alsea School District Superintendent and current Republican gubernatorial candidate Marc Thielman said Brown approached him in October and asked if he would be interested in the Newberg position.

In a Dec. 1 press release, the Recall Brown campaign claimed that Brown acted “improperly and possibly illegally” when he approached Thielman because the school board as a whole must initiate the superintendent search process.

Controversial board decisions

The board adopted a controversial policy on Aug. 11 banning district employees from displaying LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matter signs on campuses. Morelock told the board on Sept. 1 that he would not uphold the ban because district lawyers had advised him that it was unconstitutional. The board adopted an amended policy on Sept. 28 that banned all political displays.

The agenda for the Nov. 9 included a public hearing for the board to consider whether to overturn a recent decision by Morelock in which he had concluded that a sign in a classroom window did not violate the ban, but it made no mention of the possibility of firing him.

Brown, Shannon and board members Renee Powell and Trevor DeHart voted at the meeting to table the discussion about overturning Morelock’s decision, and Brown separately introduced a motion to fire Morelock without cause, which the same four members voted to adopt.

The board’s three dissenting members said they had not been given sufficient time to review a packet with information about the resolution, because it had not been made available to them until an executive session that was held shortly before the main Nov. 9 meeting.