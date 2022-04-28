Camas junior varsity baseball team players 'engaged in racist behavior' at game, investigation finds

All Camas JV baseball games will remain suspended "until the situation with Skyview and Camas JV baseball teams is resolved," according to a statement.

CAMAS, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired April 25, 2022.

A week-long investigation found some Camas High School junior varsity (JV) baseball players "engaged in racist behavior" during a match against Skyview High School's JV team at Camas on April 20. Witnesses alleged that some Camas JV players made racist comments and noises during the game.

Camas High School Principal Tom Morris and Athletic Director Rory Oster announced the findings of the investigation in a statement on Wednesday. The statement said they were unable to confirm all allegations, but they do confirm that some Camas players engaged in racist behavior.

All Camas JV baseball games will remain suspended "until the situation with Skyview and Camas JV baseball teams is resolved."

School leaders said Camas staff will work with students to determine how to repair the harm done, but did not share information about student discipline.

The statement said, in part, "Their actions and the inaction of the athletes who witnessed these acts, clearly illustrate that a problem exists in our team. We are deeply sorry this occurred and apologize for the harm our players caused to Skyview team members."