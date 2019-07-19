LYONS, Ore. — An Oxnard, California, man drowned while trying to help his daughter in a river southeast of Salem.

Baltazar Tellovelasco, 29, was with his family at North Fork Park along the Santiam River on Thursday afternoon when he noticed that his 12-year-old daughter appeared to be in distress, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Tellovelasco’s daughter made it out of the river safely, but he did not make it back to shore. He went underwater and did not resurface, deputies said.

Rescuers were called to the area just after 2 p.m.

Before medics arrived, witnesses were able to pull Tellovelasco out of the water. Emergency responders arrived but they were unable to revive him. He died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office warns that the popular swim area, along the Santiam River’s Little North Fork, is dangerous because the water is very cold, swift and can be deeper than it looks.

There is little to no cellphone reception in the North Fork area of the Santiam River, the sheriff’s office said. There are two 911 call boxes in the area: one on the outside wall of the Elk Horn Fire Station and another at the entrance to Salmon Falls Park.