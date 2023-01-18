Dog attacked in Hazel Dell park recovering after viral TikTok brings outpouring of support

The dog attack happened at Tenny Creek Neighborhood Park in Hazel Dell.

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Tenny Creek Neighborhood Park in the Hazel Dell area of Clark County is a special place for Dan and Maryorie.

"I run through here on a daily basis, almost," Dan said. "I've walked my dogs here almost every day. I work from home and love taking them through this beautiful park."

That is, Dan loved walking his dogs through the park until this past weekend.

On Saturday night, Dan was out walking his two dogs — Cairo, weighing no more than 40 pounds, was on a leash in Dan's right hand.

"I felt my arm being yanked," he said. "Like I had a fish on the line and I looked over and this dog, I'd guess 70 to 80 pounds, had latched onto my dog's neck. Didn't release for what I'd estimate to be 30 seconds at least, when my dog is screaming and I'm kicking this other dog."

Dan said the other dog's owner tried stopping the attack but was unsuccessful. Fortunately, the dog eventually let up on its own. That gave Dan a chance to see Cairo's injuries.

"I called my wife right away," Dan said. "I had my earbud in and I called her and I said, 'Come immediately, she's going to die, Cairo is going to die, we're at the park right now.'"

Maryorie raced over to the park and drove Cairo to an emergency vet, who was able to stabilize the dog enough for a transfer to Dove Lewis in Northwest Portland.

"If it wasn't for the generosity of people all around the world we wouldn't be able to afford to have her there," Maryorie said. "We'd have to say goodbye."

Maryorie is referring to a GoFundMe campaign that has raised more than $48,000 to help with Cairo's mounting medical bills. A TikTok video, created by the couple's friend and viewed more than 2.6 million times, is believed to be the reason for the outpouring of support.

"I appreciate every person who has supported us to this point," Dan said. "I love each and every one of you. Couldn't be here without you."

What bothers Dan is what he considers to be a lack of remorse shown by the owner of the dog that went after Cairo. Dan said that they disappeared in the chaos that followed the attack.

"I'd like for this individual to either come forward or be called out so some level of responsibility can be had," Dan said. "I'd hope the person out there being a dog owner themselves can understand the situation I'm in."

Dan said that Clark County Animal Control is investigating the case.