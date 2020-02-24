CAMAS, Wash. — Every day after school, 11-year-old Jackson Schlesinger practices piano. Later, he and his 13-year-old sister Morgan take out the recycling and help clean up their Camas home.

They earn a quarter for each of their daily chores, but when it came to getting paid, their parents realized the envelope system they were using led to some challenges with consistency.

“Maybe we hadn't gone to the bank or we didn't have the right denomination to pay them in smaller increments,” said dad, Todd Schlesinger. “So there were some I-owe-yous which probably wasn't the best practice.”

About a year ago, the Schlesingers discovered BusyKid. It’s a free app that lets parents and kids track chores, check them off, then approve money earned on payday. Once approved, BusyKid pulls kids' earnings out of their parents' debit cards and into its system.

“Then we do this magic, we divide it up into saving, sharing and spending automatically,” said Gregg Merset, BusyKid CEO. Merset, a father of six and certified financial planner, wanted a more modern way to help kids learn fiscal responsibility.

“What it does is it teaches a balanced financial approach every time they earn money,” said Merset. “It's not just—get the money and blow it—kids have no problem doing that!”

The app even lets kids donate to charity and invest in stocks.

“Right now I'm investing in the Nintendo stock,” shared Jackson, who recently saved enough money to buy a pet fish.

“That was probably the hardest two weeks he'd ever worked,” said Todd. “He knew what he needed and he knew how to get there through the chores he could check off.”

Morgan said using the app has made her more thoughtful about earning and spending money.

“It makes me see how much more the chores really count,” said Morgan.

It can be hard for kids to appreciate the value of a dollar, build a good work ethic and learn responsibility without a real job, but the Schlesingers said BusyKid has helped them with all of that.

“If they forget to check off their chores on the app when they’re done, then they don't get paid when payday comes,” said Todd.

The Schlesingers are using the BusyKid Visa card, which is an optional part of the system that costs $7.99 per year, per card. Parents can load their kids’ earnings onto the BusyKid card and track their spending through the app. Those who choose not to use a BusyKid card can still use the app and pay kids with cash.

“We want any family of any socioeconomic background be able to utilize this so they can learn this stuff,” said Merset.