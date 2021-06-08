Bust of York on Mount Tabor vandalized

Videos and photos show a woman spray painting the statue's base.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The bust of the only Black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition that sits on Mount Tabor was vandalized Tuesday.

Videos shared with KGW shows a woman with cans of purple spray paint defacing the base of statue of York.

Portland Parks & Recreation said their maintenance team is working on removing the paint and determining the damage's costs. Portland Police said they're investigating.

The bust mysteriously appeared in Mount Tabor back in February in the place of the Harvey Scott statue, one of several statues toppled in 2020.

York was an enslaved member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition Corps of Discovery, had been William Clark's servant and his father before him was a slave to Clark's father. York was also the first African American to cross North America and reach the Pacific Coast, with historical journals showing he was invaluable to the expedition.

Willamette Week reports this is the second time in three months the bust's base has been defaced. Vandalism in the past has featured racial-justice slogans.

The motivation behind this new vandalism remains unclear. In the video, the woman with the spray paint cans says to others off camera she has "been prejudice against Black and Hispanic people." She also said she would pay for damages.

Had an interesting encounter during a bike ride this morning. A person was defacing the Bust of York statue on the top of Mt Tabor. pic.twitter.com/LbLYut9RGr — GodzEli (@santoku) June 8, 2021

The Harvey Scott statue stood in that place for 87 years before it was toppled in October. Scott was a well-known figure in Portland's early history. He was a longtime editor and part-time owner of The Oregonian newspaper. According to the Oregon Historical Society's website, Scott was a vocal conservative to many social reforms of the time including women's suffrage.