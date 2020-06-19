Businesses looking forward to next phase of reopening

Restaurants and salons are looking forward to Multnomah County finally entering Phase 1 of reopening.

PORTLAND, Ore. — It has been a long three months for businesses in Multnomah County that have been closed since the pandemic broke out in March.

Come Friday, June 18, they’ll be allowed to reopen in Phase 1. Now nearby counties are anxious for Phase 2, but will have to wait a couple of more weeks.

“I can't believe it's been three month, it's been a little like "Groundhog Day" and "The Twilight Zone" intermingled,” said Kiauna Floyd, owner of Amalfi’s Italian Restaurant in Northeast Portland.

She’s been depending on curbside pickup in order to keep the lights on. Friday, she’ll finally have customers dining in, but it’ll look a little different. To exercise caution, she decided to put up large tents so her customers could dine in, but dine outside for dinner.

While Multnomah County enters Phase 1 on Friday, Washington and Clackamas Counties reopened two weeks ago. We checked in with Thai Bloom in Beaverton, in Washington County. They’ve been doing take out for months and even with the dining room now open, they’re still seeing customers wanting to make sure they’re safe.

“I think a lot of our customers are still being very cautious of what's going on,” said Nam Kaewborworn, who’s a manager at Thai Bloom. She’s hoping nicer weather will increase the number of people who want to dine in over the next couple of weeks.

It’s not just restaurants who are looking forward to Friday, so are salons. The owner of Hair M, Celeste Trapp said they plan on reopening three more locations Friday.