Business owners in Washington County relived it did not go to 'extreme risk'

Fifteen counties moved into the state's extreme risk level on Friday. Washington County was the only one in the Portland metro area that didn't.

TIGARD, Oregon — Fifteen Oregon counties moved into the extreme risk category on Friday which bans indoor dining in restaurants. Washington County was the only county in the Portland metro area that remained at high risk.

Jeff Martin, owner of Joy Cinema and Pub in Tigard, is feeling some relief. He was worried Washington County would move categories.

“We didn't have to drop capacity or limits. We didn't have to close which is really good news. We're still doing what we were doing before the other counties went to extreme risk,” said Martin.

He's not sure if the increased risk level in neighboring counties like Clackamas and Multnomah will have an effect on his business.

“I think people are waiting until they feel comfortable before they come back to a movie, whether that means they've had all their vaccinations, or just feel that they're safer than they were a month, two months ago. A lot of people are still waiting," he said.



Some businesses, like Miller's Homestead restaurant, are right on the line between counties. In this case, Washington and Clackamas. The sign outside points out they are in Washington County and can serve customers inside.

In Beaverton, the city has blocked off roads for outdoor dining. At least one group from Clackamas County made their way to Washington County for a day out. They say they understand Gov. Brown's decision.



“She has more information than I do," said Jerri Bohard. "I know those aren't easy decisions to make, and I respect the decision that she made.”

Gov. Brown made the announcement on Tuesday that some counties would be moving back into high risk. It not only bans indoor dining but also significantly reduces the number of people who can be inside a gym or indoor entertainment space.

“If we don’t act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals, and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19,” Brown said in a statement released Tuesday. “Today’s announcement will save lives and help stop COVID-19 hospitalizations from spiking even higher. With new COVID-19 variants widespread in so many of our communities, it will take all of us working together to bring this back under control.”

Brown said she is working with Oregon lawmakers on a $20-million emergency relief package for businesses hit hard by changing capacity limits in extreme risk counties.

"After conversations with legislative leaders, I am confident we can move quickly to bring relief to businesses and their employees in extreme risk counties," said Brown. "The vast majority of Oregon businesses have followed our health and safety guidance to protect Oregonians from COVID-19, even though doing so has come with an economic cost. This emergency aid will help businesses in extreme risk counties."

The updated risk levels will be in effect through May 6:

Extreme risk (15 counties)

Baker (Moved from High)

Clackamas (Moved from High)

Columbia (Moved from High)

Crook (Moved from High)

Deschutes (Moved from High)

Grant (Moved from Lower)

Jackson (Moved from High)

Josephine (Moved from High)

Klamath (Moved from High)

Lane (Moved from High)

Linn (Moved from High)

Marion (Moved from High)

Multnomah (Moved from High)

Polk (Moved from High)

Wasco (Moved from High)

High risk (9 counties)

Benton

Clatsop

Coos

Hood River (Moved from Moderate)

Jefferson

Lincoln

Washington

Umatilla (Moved from Moderate)

Yamhill

Moderate risk (4 counties)

Curry

Douglas (Moved from High)

Malheur (Moved from Lower)

Tillamook (Moved from High)

Lower risk (8 counties)

Gilliam

Harney

Lake

Morrow

Sherman

Union

Wallowa

Wheeler