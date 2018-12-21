PORTLAND, Ore. — The holiday travel season is on in a big way.

AAA says in Oregon, 1.2 million people are taking a holiday road trip during the holidays. Portland International Airport expects 928,000 travelers to come and go during the period from Dec. 17 through New Year’s Day. Dec. 20, 21 and 22 are the busiest days with 64,000 travelers expected each day.

Gas prices are down, so that helps to make traveling on the roads a little better. Although prices are a little more expensive in the Portland metro area, AAA says the average price per gallon for regular unleaded in Oregon is $3.01.

“That really eases it for everybody so you don't have to worry so much how much you spend for holidays, and have a little padding for winter,” said Crystal Simmons, who was filling up at a Chevron station in Wilsonville.

And at the airport, Colleen Finn was dealing with a delayed flight. But her attitude was positive, in holiday mode.

“And if everybody else… keeps that same mojo going, because everybody's just trying to get where they need to get and everybody's just trying to do their jobs.

"And remember,” Finn added, “Everybody's just trying to be with family so be nice to each other.”