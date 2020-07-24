Burn ban issued in Multnomah County

The burn ban includes campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning. It's in effect until further notice.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A burn ban is now in effect in Multnomah County due to dry conditions and hot weather in the forecast.

Forecasters expect temperatures to be in the upper 90s on Sunday and Monday.

The burn ban includes campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning until further notice, according to a news release from Portland Fire & Rescue.

Outdoor barbecuing is still allowed, but fire officials say people should use extreme caution.

Smokers should be extra careful when throwing away cigarettes.

People living in wildland areas should maintain their defensible space by monitoring growth around their homes and property, firefighters said.