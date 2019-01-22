SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a 39-year-old burglary suspect has been arrested following an hours-long standoff Tuesday.

Police were called to a home in the 1000 block of Capitol Street NE on a report of a suspicious person around 7:30 a.m. Police say the suspect, who has been identified as Kenneth Ketchem, tried to break into multiple houses.

While attempting to break into a home, Ketchem was confronted by a homeowner. During the confronation, Ketchem told the homeowner he had a gun, Salem police said.

Ass officers arrived, Ketchem ran into a home on Summer Street NE. The homeowner fled out out the front door, leaving Ketchem alone in the house, police said.

Police say Ketchem stayed inside and refused to come out for several hours. A SWAT team negotiated with Ketchem until he surrendered just after 1 p.m.

At one point, he started a fire in the home's kitchen. Salem Fire crews are working to put out the fire.

Ketchem was hospitalized with unknown injuries. He'll face "numerous charges," police said.

Two schools, Parrish Middle and North Salem High, were briefly placed in lockdown, which has been lifted.