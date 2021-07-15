Bureau of Environmental Services extends program to pump waste out of RVs on Portland streets

Crews have already pumped waste out of more than 190 RVs with a goal of preventing pollution.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A stretch of Southeast Foster Road, just east of Interstate 205, is lined with RVs. You cannot miss them. A woman who wished to remain anonymous told KGW she lives in one of the RVs.

"On and off for five years," she said. "I was in a tent for six years prior to that, so it's definitely an upgrade from tent life."

The woman, like many others who are houseless and living on the streets, says getting rid of the wastewater that collects inside RVs is no easy task.

"It's been a challenge," she said. "But I'm glad to hear there are services to help now."

She is referring to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services' pump out program. Since launching the three-month pilot program in the spring, crews have collected wastewater from nearly 200 RVs parked on city streets.

"People who are homeless and living in RVs have few options for safe disposal of wastewater," Diane Dulken said, spokesperson for the Bureau of Environmental Services.

Dulken said the pump out program is so successful, they have extended it for another three months. She said the city is now working to extend the program through June of next year by securing some federal funding.

"This is a program that is a pollution prevention program and meets a need that is there," Dulken said.

Nobody living in RVs on the streets will argue otherwise.

"Not saying it's about time but it's about time," the unidentified woman said. "There's a lot of funds unspoken for and it's nice we give some back to our city."

The woman will say living on the streets is a struggle. For at least awhile, clearing her RV of wastewater will not be something she has to worry about.

"I think it's a step in the right direction," she said.