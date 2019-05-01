PORTLAND, Ore. — If the “big one" hits, would Portland buildings stand up to the force?

That question is one reason the city’s pushing ahead with seismic upgrades on some of Portland's oldest structures, many of them are music venues.

But the way city officials are going about it is upsetting to some building owners. Many are planning to protest the city on Saturday.

Lewi Longmire owns Lauralthirst Public House in Northeast Portland. It’s on the list of buildings impacted by the city’s unreinforced masonry seismic upgrade mandate. Longmire said seismic upgrades are expensive and in order to afford them, many businesses including his might need to refinance or take out an equity loan on their buildings.

He said what the city's asking of them would make that impossible. The city attorney sent Longmire and other owners a contract to sign promising not to remove placards deeming the buildings unsafe until upgrades are done.

Longmire said the problem with that is those placards would make it tough to refinance the building. For many, it is the only way they’d be able to get funds to pay for the upgrades.

“I don't think anybody is against increasing safety in any of these buildings,” Longmire said. “The point is the city has moved forward with a bunch of preemptive regulations without speaking to any of the building owners, without speaking to the community at all.”

There's a long list of venues that may need seismic upgrades includes the Crystal Ballroom. Keller Auditorium and the Arlene Schnitizer Concert Hall are also on the list but they're owned by the city.

KGW reached out to the city for a response to building owner's concerns and are waiting to hear back.

Saturday’s protest is scheduled to start in front of City Hall at 10 a.m. rain or shine.