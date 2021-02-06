Brush fire burning in The Dalles, level 3 evacuations called in Wasco County

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office called a level 3 (go now) evacuation for Pinewood Manor, Discovery Center and the golf course in a brief Facebook post.

THE DALLES, Ore. — A wildfire has broken out five miles west of The Dalles, according to Oregon State Police (OSP).

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), two highways are closed in both directions in the Columbia Gorge near The Dalles: Interstate 84 from mileposts 64-87 and US 30. There were also two minor crashes reported in the area.

Detours are in place for eastbound and westbound traffic. Check TripCheck for the latest on lane closures.

ODOT said there are downed power lines that are complicating the firefighting efforts.

check https://t.co/8nwsNJjLbg for updates pic.twitter.com/0FyyP9G4Kn — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) June 2, 2021



The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office called a level 3 (go now) evacuation for Pinewood Manor, Discovery Center and the golf course in a brief Facebook post. It is asking all evacuees to head toward Rowena.

A burn ban went into effect in Wasco County on Tuesday, the day before the fire broke out. Wildfire season for the Pacific Northwest began last month.

The 2020 wildfire season burned more than 1,000,000 acres across the state. Due to the devastation, Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved new rules at the end of May to allow for temporary power shut-offs in an attempt to prevent wildfires in 2021.

Air support hitting the wildfire just west of The Dalles currently. I-84 closed, backed up to EB TD exit. 14 closed. West wind averaging 16 g21z. Large building is Google complex. (Sorry for camera shake- it’s windy) #orwx #wawx #gorgewx pic.twitter.com/HPM60ma6Gg — GorgeWX (@gorgewx) June 2, 2021