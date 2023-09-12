Brush fire near Dufur in Wasco County prompts evacuations

Level 3 'Go Now' evacuations are in place for all of Sportsman's Paradise, anyone near upper Fifteen Mile Road to Dufur Valley Road, and all of Ridgetop Road.

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — A brush fire west of Dufur in Wasco County has prompted evacuation orders, according to the Wasco County Sheriff's Office.

At around 3:23 p.m. a fire was reported near Ridgetop Road. Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders are in place for all of Sportsman's Paradise, anyone near upper Fifteen Mile Road to Dufur Valley Road, and all of Ridgetop Road.

No other details are yet available on what sparked the fire, or how many acres it's burned.

Wamic Rural Fire Protection District, Tygh Valley Rural Fire Protection District, Dufur Volunteer Fire and Ambulance and Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District are also responding to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

